Sesame Street lives returns to Johnson City's Freedom Hall in December

Jenny, an enthusiastic new music teacher, arrives on Sesame Street only to discover that her instruments are missing. Jenny’s new Muppet friends quickly come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed…rubber duckies, trash can lids and even cookie jars. Elmo, Abby Cadabby and friends teach children that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together.

Like television’s Sesame Street, each Sesame Street Live production features timeless lessons for all ages. Through the razzle-dazzle of this Broadway-quality musical production, children learn about patience, acceptance and teamwork. The universal appeal of a Sesame Street Live production continues long after preschool. Adults will appreciate the high-tech stagecraft, cleverly written scripts, and music they’ll recognize and enjoy sharing with children, such as “The Hustle,” “You Should Be Dancing” and “Rockin’ Robin.” “Elmo Makes Music” features nearly two dozen songs, including classics that children will love to sing along with such as “Elmo’s World” and “The Alphabet Song.”

What: Sesame Street Live "Elmo Makes Music" coming to Johnson City!

When: Wednesday December 7 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Where: Freedom Hall

1320 Pactolas Rd.

Johnson City, TN 37604

Tickets: $15.00 and $25.00. A limited number of $30.00 Gold Circle seats and $55.00 Sunny Seats** are also available Additional fees and special offers may apply.

**The Sunny Seats package features premium show seating and a pre-show Meet & Greet with two Sesame Street Live friends, including Elmo!

Tickets are available online at http://www.freedomhall-tn.com. To charge tickets by phone, please call 423-461-4884. For more information, please visit www.sesamestreetlive.com. Become a fan of Sesame Street Live on Facebook.