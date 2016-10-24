Miss Johnson City, Miss Historic Jonesborough Scholarship Pageant looks for entrants

The new winners will succeed current Miss Johnson City Hannah Everhart and current Miss Historic Jonesborough Jacquelyn Crawford.

Both winners will serve as the official hostesses for their city or town for one year. College scholarships will be awarded to the winners along with a number of other prizes.

To enter, a contestant cannot be older than 24 years old on Dec. 31, 2017. She must be at least 17 years old. She must be either a resident of an East Tennessee county or attend school in the area.

She must agree if chosen to serve as official hostess for either Johnson City or Historic Jonesborough for one year or until her successor is chosen. She must also meet the Miss America CMN fundraising requirement and meet the requirements of the Miss Tennessee and Miss America contestant’s contract.

This year’s pageant offers the contestants an opportunity to help earn money toward the cost of their wardrobes and expenses with the Pageant’s Public Relations Scholarship Program.

The earlier they start, the more they can earn to help defray their wardrobe expenses. It will also feature the pageant’s People’s Choice Award, where the public can vote for their favorite contestant by making a $1 donation to the Pageant’s Scholarship Fund. The winner will be recognized on stage the night of the show.

Again this year, the pageant will also feature Iris Princesses, just like the ones at Miss Tennessee. They are young girls ages 6 to 12 who will participate in a production number on stage the night of the show and be introduced and featured in the evening gown walk phase of the competition with one of the pageant contestants.

For questions or information or to receive entry forms, contact Elmer Harmon at: 423-794-8200 or eghlucky@embarqmail.com. The deadline for applications is Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m.