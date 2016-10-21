PUSH! Film Festival starts today in Bristol

Held today, Saturday and Sunday at various venues in historic downtown Bristol, the festival brings diverse films to the community and showcases the best regional filmmakers.

The festival will host a variety of curated movies, workshops and presentations about film, along with screenings of juried shorts, features, and films focused on Tennessee and Virginia.

Tickets may be purchased at www.pushfilmfest.com, at the PUSH! box office by calling 276-644-9700 or at Believe in Bristol, 36 Moore St., Bristol, Va.

Festival attendees should note that because seating is limited, film, workshop, and event attendance will be based on a first-come, first-served basis at each venue.

Venues will be The Paramount Center for the Arts, The Birthplace of Country Music Museum and The Bristol Public Library.

For information, call 276-644-9700 or visit www.pushfilmfest.com.