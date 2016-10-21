logo
PUSH! Film Festival starts today in Bristol

From Staff Reports • Today at 11:06 AM

The PUSH! Film Festival is a competitive, three-day festival and celebration that aims to expand the artistic image of the region, engage new audiences in the world of film and inspire creativity in all of us. 

Held today, Saturday and Sunday at various venues in historic downtown Bristol, the festival brings diverse films to the community and showcases the best regional filmmakers.

The festival will host a variety of curated movies, workshops and presentations about film, along with screenings of juried shorts, features, and films focused on Tennessee and Virginia.

Tickets may be purchased at www.pushfilmfest.com, at the PUSH! box office by calling 276-644-9700 or at Believe in Bristol, 36 Moore St., Bristol, Va.

Festival attendees should note that because seating is limited, film, workshop, and event attendance will be based on a first-come, first-served basis at each venue.

Venues will be The Paramount Center for the Arts, The Birthplace of Country Music Museum and The Bristol Public Library.

For information, call 276-644-9700 or visit www.pushfilmfest.com.

