Families will enjoy carnival games, an inflatable obstacle course, marshmallow roasting, hayrides, face painting, and many more surprises. Admission is free. Concessions will be available on site.

Activities will take place at the following times:

• 5-7 p.m.: Children’s activities.

• 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.: Storytelling.

• 7-9 p.m.: Nightmare on Bert Street Haunted Walk (A super spooky extra: $2 per person).

For more information, call 423-434-5749.