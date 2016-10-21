Jason Bishop brings magic to Niswonger PAC on Saturday

The Jason Bishop Show now tours the most dynamic illusion and magic show in the U.S. Each show features award winning sleight of hand, exclusive grand illusions and close-up magic that is captured live and projected onto a screen on stage. No other touring illusionist showcases such a diverse array of talents. Additionally, the show is delivered with a totally modern energy and an outstanding rock and pop soundtrack.

The show is surprisingly funny and truly magical. Bishop cuts through the usual hype and focuses on entertaining audiences with one remarkable illusion after another. Each routine is presented in his unique style. Some pieces feature more laughs than are typically expected from an illusionist, while other effects literally demonstrate sleight of hand skill performed at a world-class level.

Intelligent lighting, engaging audience participation and countless costume changes by Bishop’s assistant Kim are added elements that help make each performance unforgettable.

Be part of the magic.

Tickets are $30 for orchestra level seating, $25 for mezzanine seating and $20 for balcony seats.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679. The box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.