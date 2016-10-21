5 Out & About Things to Do

2. “A-Haunting We Will Go,” will open this weekend at Heritage Hall, 211 N. Church St., Mountain City, with the Johnson County Community Theatre. Show times are 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday. Adults $10 advance, $12 at the door, youth $5; for ages 7-up; through Oct. 29. (heritagehalltheatre.org, 727-7444)

3. Tonight from 8-11, American country music group Folk Soul Revival will play at the Down Home, 300 W. Main St. Advance tickets are $20. On Saturday, bluegrass group Blue Mafia, from Indiana, will play from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $14 at the door. (www.downhome.com, 929-9822)

4. The “Mystery of Eilean Mor,” a fictional spin on the true story of three lighthouse keepers who vanished from the Scottish island in December 1900, will be shown Saturday and Oct. 29 at Smokehouse BBQ, 1941 Milligan Highway, Elizabethton by Murder Mystery Caravan. Showtime is 6 p.m. (423-547-7427)

5. Greyscale, East Tennessee State University’s premier a cappella jazz/pop ensemble, will be joined by the ensembles, the SwashBucklers and Harmonium for a night of a cappella music (no mics) tonight at 8 at The Acoustic Coffeehouse, 415 W. Market St. Admission $5 public, free for students with ID. (423-439-4276)