Johnson City Community Concert Band at Northeast State on Monday

Conducted by Dr. Christian Zembower, the band will present “War Horses” featuring time-honored wind band classics. The performance will be held in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts Theater located on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Regional Airport.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. The performance continues the celebration of Northeast State’s 50th Anniversary. Admission is free and open to the public.

Founded in 1983 by faculty members from East Tennessee State University, the Johnson City Community Band is made up of more than 50 members and associate members who have diverse backgrounds in music. Over the years the band has had several directors, assistant directors and has rehearsed in several locations in the Johnson City area.

One thing remains the same — the band has grown and improved each year in the quality of members and quality of performances. Dr. Zembower is Director of Bands and associate professor of Music at East Tennessee State University.

The Johnson City Community Concert Band is an all-volunteer, non-profit, concert band whose members are from all over the region. Band members range from professional band directors to music professionals of all ages that want to continue the joy of playing music and performing. The band also features several associate members who have taken up playing challenging music.

For more information, visit www.NortheastState.edu, call 423-279-7669 or email jpkelly@NortheastState.edu.