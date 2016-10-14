5 Out & About Things to Do

2. The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra’s “Celestial Fire,” featuring Dr. Victor Chavez on clarinet, will be presented Saturday. The show will be held in Seeger Chapel at Milligan College campus. Time: 7:30 p.m.; tickets: $40 adults, $35 seniors, $15 students. (423-926-8742, www.jcsymphony.com)

3. Anne E. DeChant and Frye Gaillard will present “Watermelon Wine: The Poetry of Americana Music” at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Down Home, 300 W. Main St. Tickets: $12 at the door. Purchase advance tickets at downhome.com (423-929-9822) or at Campbell’s Morrell Music, Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (423-929-1083)

4. The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host Mountain Madness 2016 Dance Weekend beginning today at 3 p.m. and continuing through 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., Jonesborough. Tickets, $99. (534-8879, mountainmadness2016.eventbrite.com)

5. The exhibit “Nandito na Ako: I’m Here Now,” featuring nine Chicago-based Filipinx artists in honor of Filipino Heritage Month opened Oct. 7 at Tipton Gallery, 126 Spring St. and will continue through Oct. 28. Gallery hours: Tues. and Thurs. 4-6 p.m., and by appointment, free. (483-3179, contrera@etsu.edu)