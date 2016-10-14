'Forward with Faith: The Milligan College Story' to debut Oct. 20

“Forward with Faith: The Milligan College Story,” written and directed by Milligan alumna Rosemarie Shields (’59), celebrates 150 years of Milligan history from its early days as the Buffalo Male and Female Institute to its current status as a nationally-recognized Christian liberal arts college.

Show times are Oct. 20 and 22, 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 23, 2:30 p.m., in Milligan’s McGlothlin-Street Theatre located in the Gregory Center.

All seats are $5 at the Milligan Bookstore, 423-461-8733.

For more information on Milligan arts events, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.