ETSU dept. of music faculty gala concert, Paramount Chamber Players

The concert will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Boone St. Admission is $10 for the public and free for students with ID.

The program will include solo performances, ensembles and original compositions by members of the Department of Music faculty.

This is the second such faculty showcase in recent years. Over 27 full- and part-time faculty members participated in the first “Faculty Gala” concert in 2012.

For more information, call the Department of Music at 423-439-4276.

On campus this weekend, the Paramount Chamber Players will perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Mathes Hall.

The ensemble will perform Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and will share the stage with Colpi d’arco, a new student chamber ensemble, on Piazzolla’s “Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires).”

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and free for students with ID.

For more information, call the Department of Music at 423-439-4276.

For disability accommodations for either concert, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.