Joe Lasher Jr. at Capitol, 2nd Harvest fundraiser

Cost of admission is a $10 donation at the door or five nonperishable Laura Lynn food items. Advance tickets are available at www.capitolgreeneville.org.

Doors open at 7. All proceeds benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and their partner agencies.

The concert is being held during Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month and helps wrap up a month-long effort of hunger awareness and people taking action to bring a solution to hunger in the region.

Joe Lasher Jr. is a native of Western North Carolina. In early 2016 he released his second independent project, the five-song EP disc, “Jack to Jesus” featuring his first radio single “Tap a Little Tail Light.”

The 20-year-old Lasher has played shows with such top industry artists like Tim McGraw, Rascall Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Montgomery Gentry and Cole Swindell.

For information, call Rhonda Chafin at 423-279-0430, ext. 206 or 423-791-2528; or Kathy Smith at 423-279-0430, ext. 203 or 423-202-0750.