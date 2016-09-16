Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival begins today

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Darrell Scott will be performing at tonight at 9:30.

Ever the unconventional artist, Scott has always forged his own path. He has penned hit songs for mainstream artists, and has had songs covered by over 70 others spanning from from Keb Mo’ to Mary Gauthier. In 2012 Scott recorded and toured as part of Robert Plant’s brilliant Band Of Joy, gaining him even more respect and admiration from a wider range of musicians in broader genres. Couchville Sessions is Scott’s first solo album since Long Ride Home in 2012.

Scott's album “Couchville Sessions,” was released on May 13 via Full Light Records and has been featured in The Associated Press, Garden and Gun, Rolling Stone and more.

The Americans will play on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Americans perform original rock and roll with deep roots in traditional American music. They have performed on the Late Show with David Letterman, twice joined Grammy and Oscar winner Ryan Bingham on national tours, and played the first dance at Reese Witherspoon's wedding. They have backed up Nick Cave, Tim Robbins and Lucinda Williams.

This year the band is anticipating the release of “I'll Be Yours,” their first full-length studio album. Also coming in the fall, The Americans will appear throughout “American Epic,” a four-hour primetime PBS/BBC special produced by Jack White, Robert Redford and T Bone Burnett, featuring Nas, Elton John, Alabama Shakes and Willie Nelson.

T Bone Burnett says, "The Americans are part of this group, these genius 21st-century musicians that are reinventing American heritage music for this century. And it sounds even better this century."

The Americans' music is featured in the Michael Mann produced film “Texas Killing Fields,” starring Sam Worthington and Chloe Grace Moretz. The soundtrack includes two original songs, “Kiss Your Eyes” and “When The Blaze Is Blue.”

The band members are Patrick Ferris on vocals and guitar, Zac Sokolow on guitar and banjo, Jake Faulkner on bass and Tim Carr on drums.

For information on the band, visit the band at theamericansmusic.com, or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

For information on Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival.