Ras Alan at Down Home — 25 Years of Appalachian Reggae

The show chronicles the 25-year history of Alan’s original recorded music, featuring singer-songwriter performances of reggabilly hits from his five previous full-length albums, as well as new songs from the “Love the Way You Love” recording sessions.

Alan will also be debuting his new line of handbuilt Childres Guitars.

Ras Alan will perform original songs from his albums “Native,” “Stone Inna Hurricane,” “Letter From Appalachia,” “Folklife: Live at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival” and “Organic.”

In addition to the title track “Love The Way You Love,” the new material includes love songs “River,” “Ital Skillet” and “Time is Right,” the Appalachian dancehall one-drop-two-step shuffler “Swingaround” and cultural dreadneck mashup “Mountain Top One Drop.”

As a young man, Ras Alan left his guitar shop and coffee house in the mountains of North Carolina and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to learn more about the guitars, mandolins and other stringed instruments he had played, repaired and tinkered with for years.

He apprenticed with master luthiers who would later run the Fender and Guild guitar custom shops, and spent many hours hanging around the repair shops of George Gruhn and Randy Wood.

His Childres guitars are each handmade in his shop in the forests of Southern Appalachia.

His music has been called “addicting,” “thoughtful,” “masterful,” a “beautiful fusion of styles” and an “absolute perfect blend of country and reggae.”

Tickets are available from the Down Home at 423-929-9822, or www.downhome.com.