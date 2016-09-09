Dave Eggar and friends at U.Va.-Wise

The concert will be held in the Gilliam Center for the Arts on the U.Va.-Wise campus.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 seniors 55-plus and free to K-12 and college students.

Seating is extremely limited, so reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Pro-Art at 376-276-4520.

Eggar, who has visited the area a number of times in the past, will perform onstage with opera singer Sasha Lazard, percussionist Chuck Palmer and classical guitarist Mario Diaz. They will be joined for pre-show music at 7 p.m. from the Wise Guys of The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and the U.Va.-Wise Bluegrass Band.

The featured concert is presented by Pro-Art Association and U.Va.-Wise, and the performance is for LEAD Virginia, a non-profit educational organization that focuses on regional differences, opportunities and challenges.

Sponsors are the Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, U.Va.-Wise and Powell Valley National Bank.

For information or assistance for persons with special needs, call Pro-Art at 276-376-4520 or visit www.proartva.edu.