5 Out & About Things to Do

1 — “Radio Bristol Presents: Farm & Fun Time” is kicking off the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival on Thursday at 7 p.m. with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Woody Pines at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Doors open at 6:30, and tickets are $20. To purchase, visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org or call 423-573-1927.

2 — Country musician Sam Morrow will play at the Acoustic Coffeehouse, 415 W. Walnut St., on Wednesday to promote his new album, “There Is No Map.” All-acoustic alt-folk trio, Rivers, will play Tuesday. Both shows begin at 8 and are free. For information, call 434-9872 or visit www.acousticcoffeehouse.qnet.

3 — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 48th season, Heroes and Legends, on Sunday with a patriotic tribute concert, “American Heroes” at Goulding Amphitheatre, Winged Deer Park, 123 Carroll Creek Road. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and is free. (423-283-5827, www.johnsoncitytn.org/parksrec)

4 — “Camelot,” opens tonight at 7:30 at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125½ W. Main St., Jonesborough. The show plays through Oct. 2 on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2. Tickets: $16 general, $14 students and seniors, $12 group rate. (791-4440, jonesboroughtheatre.com)

5 — Through Dec. 31, Bays Mountain Planetarium, 853 Bays Mountain Park Road, Kingsport, will show the film “Rosetta” Tues.-Fri. at 4 p.m. and on weekends at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The film is dedicated to the 10-year space mission taken to rendezvous with Comet 67P. Tickets $5. 35-minute run time. (www.baysmountain.com, 423-229-9447)