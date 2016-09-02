Father-son duo at Music on the Square

Recent performances include the Montreal Jazz Festival, Walnut Valley Festival, Sisters Folk Festival, Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass Festival and the Chet Atkins Festival. The duo has opened for Spyro Gyra, Don Williams, Mountain Heart, Richard Elliot and are doing many 2016 tour dates with Wynonna and the Big Noise.

Tim is a Nashville-based session player, singer/songwriter and the 2008 International Fingerstyle Champion.

Music has always filled the Thompson home; it inspired Myles to pick up the violin at the age of five. By the age of twelve he was studying music theory and improvising. Today at the age of 21 Myles is also a prolific singer/songwriter and mandolin player.

MOTS, Jonesborough’s outdoor summer music festival, is free. Main Street is blocked off to through-traffic and people begin gathering between 6 and 6:30. Shops stay open late to accommodate shoppers and restaurant-goers. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets for the show.

For information, call 753-1010 or visit www.jonesboroughtn.org.