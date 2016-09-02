Acoustic Coffeehouse to offer variety of music

On Saturday, Instant Treeline, a Brooklyn-based Americana group founded by musician Will Leet and lyricist Christopher Burns will play at 8 p.m. They are slated to release their debut album, “Morning Songs” in October.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, the acoustic and eclectic Upfolk band, from Bloomington, Indiana, will play. Their tours include “coffee shops and potlucks,” from “the hills of Indiana to the salt-waters of British Columbia.”

The J & T Duo is a musical act from the Mobile Bay area of Alabama made of solo artists Joshua Stephen Ward and Todd Fulmer. They will perform Thursday at 8 p.m.

They perform what Josh calls “MMA Pop/Rock,” or Mixed Musical Art Pop/Rock that combines various styles of popular genres in the effort to create something musically unique. Their sound is a blend of soulful melody, creative harmony and guitar virtuosity.

Other upcoming shows at the coffeehouse include Knoxville singer/composer/pianist Wendel Werner tonight at 8; Kristine Jackson, Sunday at 8 p.m.; and Josh Preston at 8 on Wednesday.