Comic genius Gene Wilder dead at 83

Variety reports that Wilder’s nephew Jordan Walker-Pearlman said Wilder died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He was 83.

Known for hilarious lead roles in such farcical classics as “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein” and “Stir Crazy,” Wilder often was most associated with his musical turn in the title role of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Born Jerome Silberma on June 11, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he adopted the stage name Gene Wilder at age of 26. Wilder was married to another comic legend, Saturday Night Live veteran Gilda Radner, who died from ovarian cancer in 1989.