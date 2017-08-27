Hubbard and Sparks

The bride-elect is the daughter of Billy and Cathy Hubbard of Erwin, TN. She is the granddaughter of Nathaniel Leonard of Greeneville, TN, the late Dinah Mitchell of Blountville, TN and Bill and Jennie Hubbard of Johnson City, TN.

She graduated from Unicoi County High School in 2010 and ETSU in May 2014, with a Bachelors in K-6 Education. She is currently pursuing her Masters in Instructional Technology and will graduate in December 2017. She is employed at Unicoi County School Systems and attends Love Chapel Christian Church in Erwin, TN.

The bridegroom-to-be is the son of Tony Sparks and Vida Hughes of Erwin, TN. He is the grandson of Paul and Pauline Ault of Erwin, TN and Fred Hardin and the late Frances Hardin of Erwin, TN.

He graduated from Unicoi County High School in 2010 and ETSU in December 2013, with a Bachelors in Chemistry. He is currently pursuing his Doctor of Pharmacy and will graduate from the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy in May 2018. He attends Love Chapel Christian Church in Erwin, TN.