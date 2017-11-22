ETSU Innovation Lab hosting Technology Roadshow

The Technology Roadshow is open to the public and will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 5-9 p.m. at the D.P. Culp University Center Forum Room (3rd floor), 412 J.L. Seehorn Jr. Road.

The event is the result of a partnership between the Innovation Lab at East Tennessee State University and Consolidated Nuclear Services Technology Commercialization and Partnerships Office, the managing contractor for the Y-12 Security Complex. The Roadshow aims to open the door for possible collaborative research and development opportunities between Oak Ridge and the Tri-Cities.

Presentations will highlight recent technologies developed at the Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration site. Topics include advanced materials, chemicals, detector, sensor and imaging, materials processing and machining, security and software.

“We are honored that the Tri-Cities was selected to host this event. It demonstrates that our region is committed to support the development of high-tech industries,” said Audrey Depelteau, Director of the Innovation Lab.

Sponsors of the Technology Roadshow include ETSU’s College of Business & Technology and AccelNow, an organization that supports entrepreneurs in Northeast Tennessee.

For more information about the Technology Roadshow, contact the ETSU Innovation Lab at innovation_lab@etsu.edu or 423-439-8535. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.