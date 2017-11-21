Three Elizabethton High School students finish high in Barter Theater festival

The festival attracted 606 students from Virginia and Tennessee. The students submitted a record 396 plays to be judged by the Barter professionals. A total of six EHS students participated in the festival, with three recognized as being among the top submissions. One EHS student won the honor of having his play performed at the festival.

Billy Marvel was named a semifinalist in the event. Kallie Jenkins ranked among the top 17 and JP Abner ranked among the top eight.

In addition to his high finish, Abner’s play was performed by the Barter Players on the Barter Theater Main Stage as part of the festival.

Sara Hardin, advanced creative writing teacher at Elizabethton High, expressed satisfaction with her students’ performances. “They worked very hard and it is just incredible that they did so well out of so many submissions,” she said. “I am so excited for these kids.”