Jonesborough school project still undecided

But by the end of the meeting, that question still stood.

Board Chairman Jack Leonard was clear at the beginning of the informational meeting that, under state law, no vote could be taken on how to proceed with the school project, which also includes building an academic magnet school. That decision will likely be voted on at the Board of Education’s December meeting.

At the board’s request, Mayor Dan Eldridge, Finance Director Mitch Meredith and architect Tony Street spoke about the project’s alternatives, the costs associated and how financing each option could be achieved.

Street said building a new school onto the additions completed in 1997 and 1980, and eliminating the circular facility would cost an estimated $26.11 million, about $5.55 million more than the County Commission has currently authorized to spend.

The cost breakdown includes $17.57 for the school, $3.60 million for site work and $4.93 million for the magnet school. Street did allude that he might be able to shave a million off the academic magnet school’s cost, but that would leave a bare bones facility and the board still doesn’t know the number of students expected to attend the magnet.

From Meredith’s presentation, it appeared unclear how the county could finance the school without plunging itself in debt unless the project was delayed.

One option included borrowing everything upfront, about $77 million in addition to what’s already been borrowed, to finance the new Jonesborough school and the rest of the county’s capital needs. It also removes all the pennies from the county’s capital projects fund and allocates them toward debt service payments.

Another alternative required moving the Joneborough project back to 2023 and the magnet school to 2024 and borrowing $7 million in 2021 and $29.5 million in 2022 to make all the numbers work.

The problem with delaying the project is construction costs are expected to rise in the coming years, according to Street, and the cost of borrowing will also rise beginning Jan. 1 if the Republican tax plan goes into effect.

“My hope from the meeting tonight is that everyone has a little bit of an understanding of the financial restraints that we’re dealing with,” Eldridge said.

“These financial restraints are real. The County Commission has raised (property) taxes. They aren’t going to raise taxes again. It’s absolutely necessary that we be able to fit these projects within the budget that has been established, that the taxes have been raised to pay for.”

The other option, which is widely unpopular among Jonesborough parents and Board of Education Member Mary Beth Dellinger, entails renovating the current circular building.

At one point Dellinger said the renovated Jonesborough school looked like a “fallout shelter,” and following the meeting she said parents are calling it a “rat cubicle.”

“I want to give people what they want,” Dellinger said. “I have not heard anyone say (they want the old school renovated). That’s where all the problems are.”

Street said even that option, as it currently stands, is about $3.4 million over budget, although county leaders said delaying the magnet school by another year or so would provide enough financial flexibility to close the gap.

Before presenting that scheme, Street addressed some concerns by stating the renovated school would have all new water lines, new heating and air conditioning, all the asbestos currently inside would be removed, all the ceilings would be replaced, the sewage system would be “JetFlushed” and new plumbing would be installed.

Leonard directed the school board’s Financial Committee to meet with Eldridge, Meredith and Street one more time prior to its December meeting to once again map out the possibilities of funding both projects.

“I’m hopeful that in the next few days with the chairman’s direction, we’ll be able to work with the architect and work with our financial informant to find out how to make this happen,” Eldridge said.

Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said that meeting will likely occur either Dec. 13 or prior to the Board of Education’s meeting on Dec. 14.