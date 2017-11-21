Hampton grads recruiting other East Tennesseans to follow them to prestigious colleges

Certainly loyalty to their schools and the desire to see top students following them was part of the reason Midshipman Wiltshire and Georgetown sophomore Lyons have been recruiting, but their interest runs deeper.

“There aren’t a lot of students from this area at either of our schools,” Lyons said during a joint interview on Tuesday at Hampton High School, where both of them graduated in 2016.

There are only 83 students from Tennessee at Georgetown right now, and most of those are from Memphis or Nashville.” Lyons said.

Wiltshire sees some people from the area at the Naval Academy. He was with a Science Hill High School graduate during this week’s recruiting effort, but it has been a long time since Carter County has had someone at Annapolis.

Both Wiltshire and Lyons think there are lots of other students from the region who would do well at Georgetown or Navy. They say it is just a matter of “breaking the East Tennessee Bubble” to get more East Tennesseans at these institutions that create leaders of the nation.

“We are just East Tennessee boys,” Wiltshire said, “we may be hard working, but we aren’t the only ones.”

The two young men have been friends since grade school and for most of their time in Hampton, they had planned to attend one of the nation’s military academies. Their plan only changed when Lyons was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease during his senior year.

With his dream of attending Annapolis or West Point destroyed by the medical problem, Lyons was inspired by the spiritual warrior tradition of Georgetown. He soon realized his decision was an especially good choice for his major of government with a focus on international relations and security studies. The university’s location in Washington means Lyons has already interacted with many government and security leaders. He has also watched as key pieces of legislation, such as the proposed tax bill is being worked out.

On campus, Lyons chairs the Georgetown University College Republicans.

Wiltshire is also gaining experiences that can only be offered at a very elite institution. He may not make his career as a naval officer, but he knows he wants to be a pilot. He also is focusing on information technology.

Wiltshire has also had some impressive experiences away from campus. During the past summer, he had the opportunity to join the crew of the USS California, a fast attack nuclear-powered submarine.

As if that wasn’t enough, Wiltshire spent part of the summer in leadership skills training while climbing glaciers in Alaska.

While the two young men have challenging course loads, the close proximity of Gerogetown and the Naval Academy have permitted them to see each other and they remain in close touch. Their times together are only multiplied by all the variety of things to see and do in Washington.

They may describe themselves as just “regular Tennessee boys” but their educational, cultural and other experiences is turning them into sophisticated and very knowledgeable young men. And they are busy recruiting in East Tennessee this Thanksgiving holiday so that more just like them will follow in their footsteps.

Lyons and Wiltshire said they would be happy to communicate with any young person who would like to “break the East Tennessee bubble.” Wiltshire said he can be reached by email at M206948@USNA.edu. Lyons can be reached at JNL41@Georgetown.edu.