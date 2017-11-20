Elizabethton School Board calls for City Council to fund T.A. Dugger expansion

That project calls for the building of eight new classrooms, new science and technology labs and additional bathrooms, along with making the school compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The board met in a special called meeting Monday to consider a resolution to be sent to the City Council. The resolution calls for the council to fund the project and to include a vote on the matter during its December meeting.

The board is asking the council to use proceeds from the half-cent of the local sales tax revenue that has been designated for school capital projects.

The school board had a quorum of three members for the noon meeting, Chairwoman Rita Booher and board members Susan Peters and Phil Isaacs. They unanimously approved the matter. Board member Grover May arrived moments after the vote was taken. Tyler Fleming was out of town and could not attend.

The resolution passed with an amendment by Peters that pointed out that the city school system is an Exemplary School District for 2017-18.

The resolution once again brings the T.A. Dugger project to the forefront. It is a project that has been under discussion for several years and was originally part of package of three major projects that were intended to be built with the proceeds of a bond issue.

The T.A. Dugger project was delayed when that bond issue provided only enough revenue to pay for two of the three proposed projects. Those were the new football stadium and the music room at the high school.

Last year, the school board attempted to get the City Council to move forward with funding the T.A. Dugger project in time for the 75th anniversary of the building that now houses the middle school.

The approved resolution said the school "needs additional classrooms to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow through science, technology, engineering, and math," and "needs to connect parts of the building for handicapped accessibility." The resolution also said the school needs renovations to its restrooms and additional restrooms.

The resolution concluded by thanking the council "for your support and encouragement over the years and truly appreciate our working relationship. You are public servants and valued members of our community."