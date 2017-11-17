Local high schools compete in crime scene investigation competition

However, on Friday morning, 150 local high school student spent hours competing in something you don’t see every day: crime scene investigations.

Friday marked the sixth year of the Northeast Tennessee Crime Scene Investigation Competition. This year, it was held at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church.

In a matter of a few hours, students divide up and must demonstrate their proficiency in various elements of crime scene investigation and forensics such as blood-splatter analysis, crime-scene sketching and ballistics among many, many others.

Every separate aspect has a different scenario, such as a carjacking or a drug deal that went wrong.

The competition was started by Ryan Presnell, criminal justice teacher at Elizabethton High School and the school's CSI team's coach.

"Really, the purpose is to allow kids to put the skills to use and teach as close to a real-world environment as possible," Presnell said. "A lot of the kids will tell you that the stress they feel is very much real-world."

Eight schools participated and over 30 law enforcement officials were in attendance to judge the individual competitions.

"So, they're going into an unknown experience, where they don’t know the person, they don’t know the people, they don't necessarily know exactly what happened, they're not in a comfortable classroom setting, they're in actual dirt and mud, getting it done," Presnell said.

According to Presnell, the competition is a test of the students’ skill and a time for them to not only gain as close to real-world experience as you can get as a student, but to also to decide if this is the right career path for them.

For some, it reinforces their desire to go into law enforcement. It certainly did for Chris Vaughn.

Vaughn, who is 19, is currently a reserve police officer with the Mount Carmel Police Department and went through the competition three times as a student at Volunteer High School. This is his second year returning to judge the competition.

For students, whether they want to go into law enforcement or not, they enjoy being able to show off all the semester's work.

Elizabethton High School junior William Bowers says that the classes are difficult, but that he and the other students learn so much and that this competition is their time to shine.

"It's nerve-wracking but once you get done with it and once you understand it, it’s a great experience."

This year, Elizabethton High School defended their title as champions, also coming in first place in six of the individual sections of the competition.