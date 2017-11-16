After-school program explodes with enrollment from Liberty Bell students

The program’s director, Khia Hudgens, buzzed around the Topper Academy’s cafeteria Thursday night during the group’s Thanksgiving dinner meeting the parents of the students who are enrolled in the after-school program.

The High Five Program is a LEAPS grant-funded program that helps students improve their grades. The program has really taken off since being established at Liberty Bell, with 30-40 students showing up each day for after-school tutoring and activities.

“It’s for kids who want to grow and improve their grades, they want to make connections, that’s what I love about it — it’s all encompassed and it’s one thing at it’s core,” Hudgens said.

Hudgens, who is also a teacher at Topper Academy, first got involved with the program about 10 years ago. She stepped up as director after its initiator, Rhonda Garrity, died earlier this year.

Students in the program receive one hour in tutoring each day and get to participate in science, technology, engineering, art and math-related activities. Friends Lucinda Steel and Madison Laycock, both seventh-graders, say they look forward to the program every day.

“From the start, I knew seventh grade was going to be harder for me since I knew sixth grade was really hard,” Lucinda said. “So with this program I feel more confident with what I’m doing in school.”

In addition to helping with grades, students also come to the program to make new friends, especially since seventh grade marks the transition to a new school for Liberty Bell students.

“I feel like I’m not going to be the only one who’s new here and I’ll get to know some new people so I’m not lonely,” Madison said.

Hudgens said that since she’s used to working with high school students at Topper Academy, she was a little nervous at first becoming the director who works with middle school students. But she ended up embracing and enjoying her role as director as she gave a hug to each student as they left the dinner for the evening.

“I have a heart for young people, and I always have, I feel like my core is to help others,” she said. “That’s always been a part of what I am. Working with younger people, they are my bright spot, they uplift me and they love so hard.”

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.