‘Potluck’ is theme of ETSU’s November Story Slam

This free public Story Slam will be held Friday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. at the Acoustic Coffeehouse’s “Next Door,” located at 415 W. Walnut St. Donations at the door are welcome.

The Story Slam is a live storytelling competition similar to events organized by New York literary society The Moth. It is meant to foster real-life tellers of true stories, and the format guarantees spontaneity, excitement, risk and laughter.

Storytellers in the audience may share true tales based on their interpretations of the “Potluck” theme. Stories should be 10 minutes or less in length and should be told and not read from a manuscript.

Patrons who wish to tell a story may drop their names into a hat, and names will be drawn at random to compete. Judges selected from the audience will pick the winners, and the first-place winner will receive a cash prize from donations collected at the door. Individuals whose names are not drawn to compete will have an opportunity to share their stories during an “open mic” session following the competition.

“Re-Generation: A Johnson City Story Slam” is sponsored by the ETSU Department of Communication and Performance and its Storytelling Program.

This event is not suitable for children.

For more information, contact the ETSU Storytelling Program at 423-439-7606 or storytel@etsu.edu, or Dr. Delanna Reed at 423-439-7601 or reeddk@etsu.edu.