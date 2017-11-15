Aspiring Principals' Academy inaugurates Carter County's new training center

The new training center and the adjoining system technology center were located in four slightly used portable classrooms purchased last year from Unicoi County. It was appropriate that the first training should be the Aspiring Principals’ Academy, which consists of experienced teachers from both the Carter County School System and the Unicoi County School System.

Jeri Beth Nave, director of professional development for the Carter County system, said the academy is being presented to employees who desire to become principals because there is so much more to learn about school administration these days.

“In the past, when we placed a new principal, we closely watched them their first year and provided the help they needed. But the principal’s job has become much more difficult, with all the rules and regulations.”

Nave said 16 teachers and assistant principals from Carter County are taking the course and nine from Unicoi County. She said all of them hold a valid Tennessee Administrative License and have not yet had the experience of being a head principal. The academy will present seven courses during the rest of the year, alternating between Carter and Unicoi school systems.

The courses will be facilitated by education consultant Bobby Ashley, along with supervisors from both Carter and Unicoi counties.

Topics will include instructional tenacity, teaching and learning strategies, leadership, school organization and design, relationships and using data effectively. Participants will be asked to complete projects monthly as part of their learning and will be expected to share results.