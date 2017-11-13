Volunteers still needed for Tennessee Promise

This year, more than 65,000 students applied for the scholarship, according to a press release from tnAchieves. Each applicant is paired with a volunteer mentor who spends one hour per month helping students navigate the transition from high school to college.

Mentors reminds students of important deadlines and encourage students to reach their academic potential.

Statewide, the program has recruited 72 percent of the volunteers needed to meet student demand; however, Washington County has fallen behind at 61 percent, meaning 63 mentors are still needed.

“Many TN Promise students are intimidated by the college-going process,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “Mentors provide the nudges and encouragement our students often need to be successful. If you have one spare hour per month, please consider serving as a mentor. It is a small commitment that can have a big impact on a student’s life.”

For more information on how to volunteer, visit www.tnachieves.org or email Graham Thomas at graham@tnachieves.org.