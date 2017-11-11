ETSU students encouraged to ‘Count It! Lock It! Drop It!’

This $2,500 grant is supporting a variety of prescription drug abuse prevention projects on campus this year, the first of which is called “Count It! Lock It! Drop It!” through which information cards promoting safe medication storage are being hung on every doorknob throughout ETSU’s residence halls and apartments.

In addition, resident advisors are giving short presentations encouraging residents to count their pills regularly, keep the pills locked in a safe place, and drop off any unused or expired medications for proper disposal at a drug take-back event or drop box. A limited number of free lock boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for students unable to afford them.

The Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Project is a collaboration between the Counseling Center and ETSU’s Center for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment and Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, with assistance from the ETSU Department of Housing and Residence Life.

In addition to McVeigh, grant coordinators at ETSU are Angela Hagaman, program director of the Diversity Promoting Institutions Drug Abuse Research Program, and Dr. Sarah Melton, professor of Pharmacy Practice and faculty advisor of the Generation Rx student organization. Stephanie Mathis, a doctoral candidate in public health at ETSU, is the principal investigator.

Count It! Lock It! Drop It! is a trademark of the Coffee County (Tennessee) Anti-Drug Coalition Inc.

For more information, including a drop box finder, visit www.countitlockitdropit.org or call 423-439-7532.