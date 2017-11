Trent's duties will include the supervision of personnel, maintenance and technology.

“I have every faith in Mr. Trent that he will discharge his duties with the utmost respect and responsibility, and I appreciate his willingness to take on duties to try to make Elizabethton City Schools the best it can be,” Director of Schools Corey Gardenhour said. “He’s been in our school system for 25 years and has had an impeccable record of service.”