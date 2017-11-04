Science Hill teacher cultivates cultural exchange with Youth Ambassador Program

With this in mind, Science Hill High School Spanish teacher Charles Carter has been encouraging students from Latin America and Johnson City to participate in the Youth Ambassadors Program since 2004.

Since then, the program has invited more than 180 international students from Latin American nations, such as Brazil, Venezuela and Colombia, to visit Science Hill.

“The idea for this program came from someone in the U.S. Embassy in Brazil in 2003. They said it’d be a nice thing to show young people what things are like in the U.S. on the grassroots level,” he said.

The purpose of the program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and implemented by the Partners of America, is to “deepen the students’ understanding of U.S. society and culture, while sharing their own cultural traits.”

“They called and asked if I would be interested in this program. We received three students and one adult from Brazil. We did this for three years,” Carter said. “The State Department liked it and eventually expanded it to about 12 countries, including Venezuela.”

This year, 10 students from Colombia and Venezuela spent the afternoon talking to students in Science Hill’s Spanish classes about life in their countries.

In the past, students from Science Hill have also visited Latin American countries like Venezuela. Many of them have made lasting connections with Venezuelan students, and one student even said he hopes to become an ambassador one day.

“The whole purpose of this program is to get young people to engage with each other, from north to south, south to north, to create a bond that lasts. For example, one of the boys that traveled with me to Venezuela ended up going back to Venezuela on his own,” he said. “I’ve had several students that have went to visit the people they have hosted.”

Carter, who currently serves as the vice president of the Tennessee chapter of Partners of America, said cultural exchange is important for young students. In fact, Science Hill was the only school in the country to participate in every year of the program.

“It's a program that I wish more schools could participate in. It’s great to be able to create those bonds,” he said. “They become your family and remain your family.

“It’s really a neat thing to share culture. We learn how different we are, and how similar we are in some ways.”

After visiting Science Hill, Samuel Perez, a 16-year old from Colombia, said he enjoyed experiencing life in the United States.

“This has been an amazing experience,” Perez told the Science Hill administrators on Friday. “You have an amazing school, and if I could, I would study here. I love this school, and Johnson City is a very nice city.”