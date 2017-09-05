State, Carter County celebrating National Imagination Library Week

Beginning Monday, the Governor's Books From Birth Foundation began rolling out a statewide campaign to celebrate over 30 million books mailed since 2004. On Monday, the display of the first of 27 digital and print billboards began across Tennessee, featuring the statewide message of "Read, Volunteer, Give" and including a special thanks to statewide funding partners. Statewide locations were chosen based on sign availability estimated audience reach, and cost.

This early statewide activity will build to the start of the second-annual statewide #GotCaughtReading social media challenge, which Gov. Bill Haslam and first lady Chrissy Haslam will launch on Monday, Sept. 18, by posting a photo of themselves reading an Imagination Library book with their grandchildren.

As it is celebrating over 30 million books mailed in Tennessee, the Governor's Books from Birth Foundation is expanding the #GotCaughtReading challenge to include a different theme each day of Imagination Library Week, revealing a variety of ways to celebrate on social media. Through this challenge, the foundation encourages all Tennesseans to post on social media each day of Imagination Library Week, raising awareness of early childhood literacy and the joy of reading with children.

At the county level, the Carter County Imagination Library Board will celebrate Imagination Library Week with "Book it to the Bridge," on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m..

The local event will include a sidewalk parade from the west end of downtown Elizabethton and proceed to Covered Bridge Park on the east end of downtown.

Among the children invited to the parade will be students from the Early Learning Centers as well as kindergarten classes from Carter County and Elizabethton City schools. The children will be asked to bring a favorite book or sign to carry in the parade. Once the participants reach the park, there will be some "surprise celebrities" to read to the children.