'Blue & Gold to Maroon & Gold' a celebration of combined heritage

Carver’s "Blue & Gold to Maroon & Gold” celebration will include the introduction of a new Langston and Science Hill High School Wall of Fame, a homecoming eve rally for the Science Hill football team and a sit-down dinner for the team and wall of fame inductees.

The event will also include a free community cookout with hot dogs, hamburgers and all the fixings, cake and ice cream, a large display of Science Hill and Langston memorabilia, games and inflatable attractions for children, door prize drawings and multiple community service booths spread out across Carver Park, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

Center Director Herb Greenlee said with the old Langston building being transitioned into a new center for continued learning and since more than 50 years elapsed since school was absorbed by Science Hill, the new wall of fame will commemorate the combined histories of the two schools.

Its inaugural panel of inductees will include four representatives from each high school to be honored for their outstanding performance as students, athletes or teachers, success in their professional careers and service to their community.

The Langston inductees will be Callie Redd, one of the high school’s last surviving teachers who also taught for many years at Science Hill; Will Rhea, a high school football standout, retired military serviceman and active community volunteer; Virginia Goins, who played a key role in the establishment of Carver Recreation Center; and the late Mary Bridwell, a founding member of the Langston Reunion committee.

The Science Hill inductees will be Bart Lyon, a former Carver Recreation program director and current director of the Junior Topper sports program; the late Lee Milian, a Johnson City businessman, community volunteer and a founder of the local women’s football organization; the late Andel Anderson, a former star of Science Hill athletics and Carver Recreation coach and volunteer; and the late Jeremy Stevens, a beloved Science Hill basketball team manager and Carver Recreation staff member who was killed in a 2015 traffic accident.

In recognition of the 52 years that have passed since Langston and Science Hill became one, Greenlee said community members are invited to submit stories, essays, photograph collections or other illustrations of the Science Hill and Langston union for judging and awards for the best entries to be presented at the Sept. 14 celebration.

More information about the event may be obtained by calling Carver Recreation at 423-461-8830.

