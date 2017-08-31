Freebies, networking introduce ETSU students to the community

According to Lee Ann Davis, director of alumni programs, there has been a lot of growth in participation since the event first started on campus. She said she’s witnessed many businesses throughout the region come out to use the event as an opportunity for advertisement and connecting with the campus community during Welcome Week.

All of the businesses that participated are members of the local Chamber of Commerce, and she said some businesses have joined the organization just to be able to participate in events such as these.

“The Alumni Association and Chamber partnered 18 years ago to to sponsor the PRIDE showcase,” Davis said. “It has grown each year, and we are thrilled to see how this has continued to grow through the years. Each year, we see more and more businesses coming out.”

As hundreds of students walked through Borchuck Plaza to take advantage of the free food and other giveaways, Chamber of Commerce Director of Operations Barbara Mentgen said she has been thrilled to see a continuous increase in businesses looking to get involved on campus. She said this year’s event was much larger than the showcase that took place in 2016, which Davis said served “3 to 5,000” students.

“It’s definitely grown a lot,” she said. “I’d say there are probably at least 50 businesses involved.”

One of those businesses included Food City, the official sponsor for ETSU Athletics. District Supervisor Molly Austin said they’ve been participating in the event since its inception, and she looks forward to the years to come.

“We’ve always been big about working with the community and other organizations and colleges,” she said. “We’re just glad to be a part of it.”