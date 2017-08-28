Reformed University Fellowship ushers in the new school year with a day of fun at ETSU

As thousands of new students explored the campus for the first time, student organizations came out to greet the newcomers and returning students.

Reformed University Fellowship helped usher in the semester Monday with snow cones, inflatables and free giveaways that included sunglasses and other ETSU and RUF memorabilia. According to Campus Minister Davis Morgan, the volunteers who helped organize the party not only wanted to help spread the word about their organization, they also wanted to help welcome new students by providing a “day of fun” and easing the anxiety that often comes with the beginning of the school year.

“We saw an open slot in the Welcome Week schedule where nothing was happening, so we figured we’d get some inflatables and hire a snow cone truck to just add some more fun to the energy of the first day because it seems like we have a great crop of new students. We want their first week here to be awesome,” he said.

Morgan said he was happy to see students enjoy themselves during their first day, which he’s always considered a “vibrant” time when many students are trying to find ways to become more engaged with the campus community and the various organizations within it.

“There’s so much life to the campus this time of year because everyone is here and everyone is sort of exploring,” he said. “Even returning students take a moment to explore the campus when they begin the year. It’s just an exciting time of vibrancy.”

On Monday morning, the organization also tabled with other campus organizations, fraternities and sororities.

“All of the organizations are trying to throw in a bit of fun into the week,” he said.

Austin Nicely, a junior at ETSU, said he was excited to see how engaging organizations like RUF were during the first week of classes when he first moved to the campus after attending the University of Chattanooga.

“When I was at UTC, they didn’t really do anything like this,” Nicely said.

For a full schedule of events during Welcome Week at ETSU, visit www.etsu.edu.