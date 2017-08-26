Sinkholes not an issue at Boones Creek school site

Project Manager Tommy Burleson notified the Washington County Board of Education during its August meeting that one sinkhole had been found on the property where the new kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school will stand, near the northernmost building, and two other “suspect spots” were identified where the athletic fields are planned to be built.

On Friday, Burleson told the Johnson City Press the two athletic field sinkholes had already been filled and a solution to the third had been identified.

Burleson said the sinkholes were “undercut,” meaning the problematic dirt was removed and replaced with a firmer solution. A similar technique will likely be used to fix the third hole.

Mayor Dan Eldridge said the three potential sinkholes were first discovered last year when the county was still deciding which property to build the school on.

“It’s isn’t a big deal at all because the potential for those (sinkholes) to be there was identified early in the process, and because of that, the architect even included in his grading plans design measures to mitigate the conditions if they occurred,” Eldridge said.

“The due diligence period was to allow the Board of Education’s architect, Tony Street, to perform all the required studies, investigations and whatever he deemed necessary to determine the suitability of the property for its intended use.”

Investigative work, including subsurface sampling, environmental evaluations and assessments were also completed during the due diligence period.

Eldridge said 50 subsurface holes were drilled and analyzed by a geo-technical engineering firm, which then crafted a report detailing its findings.

That report identified the presence of rock, some potentially unsuitable soil conditions and three probable sinkholes, Eldridge said.

“Based on the report, the architect determined there weren’t any subsurface conditions identified that aren’t commonly found in the karst geology of Northeast Tennessee, and there were no conditions that would make the site unsuitable for its intended use,” Eldridge added.

To add even more eyes, the four contractors bidding on the grading work were invited to study the property and conduct their own subsurface investigations either by drilling or open excavation.

“They were all asked to do that prior to submitting a bid, and every one of them did it,” the mayor said.

Street spent nearly three years searching for a suitable property for the school before finally settling on the 56 acres known as the Williams property at 2225 Boones Creek Road.

On July 17, Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton joined Board of Education members and Boones Creek Elementary and Middle school students for the school’s official groundbreaking ceremony.

The county chose to contract BurWil Construction with building the school at a guaranteed maximum price of $25.3 million. Summers-Taylor Construction is completing the grading work, Burleson said.

“BurWil has done a good job of getting all their subcontracts squared away. Summers-Taylor has done a phenomenal job on the grading. They’ve started stripping the top soil. As far as scheduling, they’re right on, and things are moving in a great direction,” Burleson said.

The new school is anticipated to open in August 2019.

