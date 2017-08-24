Students standing in lines a sign of new semester approaching at ETSU

As new students took tours around the campus and lined up at the financial aid office, others scrambled to purchase their textbooks and get their photos taken for their campus IDs less than a week before their first day of classes.

Vice Provost for Enrollment Ramona Williams said she could once again feel the life slowly returning to the campus. After a quiet summer semester, the parking lots outside of the admissions office started to fill up once again, and new students began moving into their dorms.

During Williams’ years working as an administrator, she said she’s always looked forward to seeing the atmosphere on campus shift during this period.

“You can feel the excitement and the energy,” Williams said of the week leading up to the fall semester.

But for some students, the first week of classes can be a bit overwhelming. Williams said this is natural for most students, which is why the university offers campus tours, orientation and resources for advisement the week before Welcome Week, when students will receive guidance as they navigate the stress of adapting to university life. She said new students often quickly find out that the campus community is there to help, which is something she has noticed over her years as a student and as an administrator at ETSU.

“Sure, I think it can be intimidating,” Williams said. “That’s why we try to welcome students and make them know that we’re here for them and ready to help answer their questions.

“I think it’s only normal to feel a little cautious and anxious, but that’s part of the energy too. When they’re first enrolled, it seems like such a big place, but after a couple days, they start to feel at home.”

Dustin Howard, a digital media major from Blount County, was frantically looking for his required texts and supplies at the campus bookstore. After recently moving to a campus with nearly 15,000 students enrolled, he said he was a little nervous. Despite some reservations, he is looking forward to finally studying the field he’s passionate about. Like many young men of his generation, he grew up playing video games. Now, he wants to help create video games.

“I was (nervous) at first, but now I’m just thinking about what I’m going to do,” he said. “I love to play video games, and I want to be involved in making them – I’ve already got some ideas for making my own.”

For more information about campus events during welcome week from Aug. 27 - Sept. 1, visit the ETSU website.