Elizabethton schools to table elementary reorganization study

The Elizabethton City School System announced on the city’s website Thursday that research on reorganizing the schools has been tabled. The announcement was made after it became apparent that the state would approve a waiver that would make West Side Elementary eligible for federal funds.

Reorganization was being considered because it appeared West Side would no longer be eligible to receive federal funds after the 2017-18 academic year.

In order to receive the federal funds, a school had to have more than 40 percent of its students eligible to receive free and reduced school lunches. West Side was the only school in the system that did not meet that threshold, but under the guidelines of the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, the school could be grandfathered because it once met the 40 percent threshold. That status changed under the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015.

In Thursday's announcement on the school system's website, John Hutchins, the federal programs director for the Elizabethton City School System, said West Side should be able to get the waiver to continue to receive federal funding.

“We would have been approved when we applied for the waiver last spring, but were denied based on the fact that WSE would be grandfathered for one year,” said Hutchins, following his conversations with the executive director and director of federal programs for the Tennessee Department of Education. “We are going to apply again for the waiver, and it seems likely that we will be approved.”

In the parents portal of the school system website, a new posting on Aug. 24 revealed that Hutchins met with Executive Director Eve Carney and Director Rene Palakovic during the week of Aug. 21. The posting went on to say that school administrators and school board members "feel confident West Side will be granted a waiver to continue receiving federal funding as a schoolwide program. In light of this, the board has discontinued research into the reorganization of elementary schools."

With no waiver, the school system had been considering a move to place all kindergarten and 1st grade classes at one school, 2nd and 3rd grade classes at one school and 4th and 5th graders at another school.

Although it appears now that West Side will receive the federal funding next school year, it will not be enough to pay for an interventionist position that was lost. The administration will examine the overall budget to identify funds that might be used to fund that position.