As the first week of classes approach, ETSU students move into their dorms

For many, this was their first time moving away from their parents’ homes. For mothers like Mary Bristol from Maryville, it was a bittersweet moment. Though she said she was proud to see her son start college, it was hard for them to say goodbye.

“As a parent, I am apprehensive. I don’t really want to leave him,” she said. “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of tears.”

But because there are some ETSU alumni in her family, she said she felt some peace of mind.

“It’s scary, but I know ETSU is a great school because my daughter went here. I’m excited for him,” Bristol said. “He’s going to do great things.”

For new students like Bailey Walters, who moved from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to study theater and business, the anxiety of leaving home was apparent. Despite some nervousness, she said she was looking forward to exploring what the university had to offer.

“I haven’t had a chance to check out the campus yet, because where I’m from is like a 10-hour drive going back and forth, but I’m going to walk around whenever I have the chance,” Walters said. “Hopefully it won’t be too hard to navigate, but we’ll see.”

Luckily, various student organizations, including fraternities, sororities and other student volunteers, were there to help students like Walters move in and navigate their way around as they arrived on campus for the first time. As Welcome Week approaches, volunteers like Ansley Whitley said the mood among the newly arriving freshmen seemed to be positive.

“We’ve just been helping the freshmen move in — talking to them, seeing how they’re doing,” she said. “They all seem really excited.”

For new students like Jerry Evans, college might prove to be the perfect place to explore different interests and aspirations. Though he said he was “a little anxious” as he moved into Governors Hall for the first time, he’s mainly been thinking about what he wants to study.

He already had an idea of what he wants to do, but he said he’d be open to other academic pursuits.

“Right now, I’m hoping to major in geoscience, but I might change it to biology — something science related,” he said.