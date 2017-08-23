Elizabethton Schools will discuss elementary school reorganization for 2018-2019

That would mean all the kindergarten and first-graders would be together at one school. Another school would have all the second- and third-graders, and the fourth- and fifth-graders would be taught at the third elementary school.

The school system has mentioned such a reorganization in past years, but Director of Schools Corey Gardenhour described it as a possible funding solution during the June 28 school board meeting.

Gardenhour said during the meeting that even though West Side did not have 40 percent of its students receiving free and reduced meals, the school had been grandfathered in under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965.

That changed with the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015. Even though the Elizabethton City Schools appealed the matter to the state Department of Education, West Side was no longer grandfathered.

According to the school system's website, if no changes were made, West Side Elementary would lose Title funding. Gardenhour said in June that it would amount to $200,000 to $300,000. Since the system's general fund balance was only $600,000, Gardenhour said that was a significant loss. The website said it would mean the loss of the school's interventionist, a part-time assistant, and money designated for supplies, materials and equipment.

Federal law would require that the tasks now being done by the interventionist and the assistant would still have to be done, so those tasks would be assumed by the teachers, cutting into their time for teaching.

But there is another concern about the imbalance of free and reduced-cost lunch students scattered throughout the three schools that Gardenhour discussed during the June 28 Board meeting.

Gardenhour called that concern "spiralling," by which he said the law requires that any money spent on a school with a low number of free and reduced lunch students must be adjusted upward according to how many free and reduced lunch students attended the other schools.

As an example, Gardenhour said if $100,000 was given to West Side to hire two teachers, the law would require the system so spend $200,000 at East Side and $300,000 at Harold McCormick, expending the system's entire general fund balance.

Gardenhour said it is important to identify as many potential free and reduced-price lunch students as possible at West Side, even if the parents don't want to take advantage of the entitlement

The school board will wait for a transportation study to be completed before holding the first workshop session on the matter this fall.

Gardenhour anticipated in June that the discussions on reorganization would be of vital interest to parents.

"We want to let the public know that we are willing to listen to what they have to say, as a part of the process." Gardenhour said. "We want to be transparent about what we are talking about and make sure that we are considering parents' needs and also the needs of the children. … How are we going to communicate to the parents? We have our Facebook, we have our new website, we have our board meetings, we have other opportunities that will come. We will try to keep everyone in the loop."

Bekah Price, the school system's communications officer, said one prominent area where the information about the reorganization is being shared with the public is on the parents' portal of the system's website under "Elementary Reorganization Research FAQ".