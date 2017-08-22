Sullivan South High student: Let us wear, display Confederate battle flag

With the start of the new school year and the first football game of the season for South, it’s an old controversy arisen anew.

— Related: Washington County parent complains Confederate flags on student vehicles teaches wrong lessons

South junior Darla Cusson spoke to the Sullivan County Commission on Monday to protest what she described as a taking of students’ First Amendment rights by county school system policy that she said bans students from wearing the flag’s design on clothing. Cusson indicated to the Times-News that there was a meeting during which students were told “we couldn’t have the flag on our car and we couldn’t be wearing it at school.” Cusson said that edict was prompted because of the tradition of students parading along Moreland Drive from Fort Henry Drive to the school prior to sporting events. Cusson said some students have recently been found in violation of the dress code.

According to the Sullivan County Schools website, Cusson is a member of the high school’s Southern Belles varsity dance team.

More about the student’s request from the Kingsport Times-News.