ETSU considering state funding for private pharmacy school

But 11 years after the college accepted its first class, ETSU President Brian Noland said the pharmacy school is considering asking for public contributions to subsidize tuition costs for in-state students to help balance changes in Tennessee’s academic marketplace.

Unprecedented plan

When former ETSU President Paul Stanton and medical dean Dr. Ronald Franks announced the Johnson City university’s bid for a pharmacy school in 2004, they laid out a financial plan using student tuition and private donations that would make the school self-sufficient by its third year.

Tennessee’s governor at the time, Phil Bredesen, backed the new college, but only if ETSU raised $7.5 million in private donations before the pharmacy school opened, and only if the school subsisted without state appropriations.

The governor called the funding plan “as good as it is unprecedented” in March 2004.

“This is a very impressive effort on the part of the local community, and in the end, I really want to reward that kind of thing,” Bredesen said. “I really believe the money is there to do the school with.”

“It was pretty clear in the beginning we did not have or would not have any additional money of the state nature,” Stanton said last week. “I think the governor didn’t believe we could raise the money and get started.

“I told him from the get-go we could do it.”

Stanton said even he was surprised by how quickly the local campaign produced the $7.5 million needed for the school. In a matter of weeks, most of the area’s pharmacists had banded together to donate to the project in hopes of relieving the state’s pharmacist shortage.

When the Tennessee Higher Education Commission approved the private school contained within the public university, Johnson City celebrated.

Stanton said the funding model he and other administrators set up then was sound, and still is, as far as he knows. Noland agrees, but said cost differences between the state’s public pharmacy schools could be hurting in-state students.

Market forces changing

Both in-state and out-of-state students attending ETSU’s pharmacy school pay $35,038 annually for tuition.

At UT, in-state pharmacy students pay $21,520 and out-of-state students pay $41,100. But this year, the college started offering a regional tuition reduction for outside students within 200 miles of its Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis campuses, knocking 75 percent off the difference between in-state and out-of-state costs.

Prospective pharmacy students from as far away as Atlanta; Jackson, Mississippi; Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, Alabama; Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina; Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky; Little Rock, Arkansas; and the southeast corner of Missouri can take classes at one of the three UT pharmacy campuses for $26,415 per year, more than $8,600 less than what in-state students pay at ETSU.

When Stanton pitched the new pharmacy school to state officials, some members of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission were skeptical of the funding plan that used all tuition and private donations, and instead favored a UT proposal to host joint classes on ETSU’s campus, similar to ETSU’s current arrangement with Tennessee Tech University for its general engineering program.

Then Tennessee Secretary of State Riley Darnell cautioned education officials that a dramatic difference in tuition at the two state pharmacy schools could spell disaster.

“I have real concerns in differentials of tuition for two identical programs,” Darnell said in an April 15, 2005, THEC meeting. “I’d like to see us get those numbers more closely together.”

When the Johnson City pharmacy school held its first classes in 2007, tuition was $18,000, compared to $12,000 at UT.

Starting with a savings of $6,000 at UT, the gap between the schools grew over the next 10 years. In the 2016-17 school year, the difference in tuition for in-state students is now $13,518.

Noland, who worked at THEC at the time, said it was the commission’s understanding in 2004 that the college of pharmacy would be independent, without state funding.

But times have changed.

“It was always something we recognized as the arrangement that was structured a decade ago, that our students would carry the full cost and that cost would be equivalent to what an out-of-state student would pay to go to Knoxville,” Noland said. “With this change, now students who live within (200) miles of one of the three UT campuses paying about $11,000 less than a Tennessean will pay to go to ETSU, we started to ask the question, ‘Is it the appropriate time to look at the structure and operation of Gatton?’”

What Noland and Gatton College of Pharmacy Dean Dr. Debbie Byrd are proposing is a scholarship fund financed by the state to help lower in-state tuition.

The university president said Gatton is not in financial trouble. Eighty-two new students started classes last week at the Johnson City campus, within the school’s goals for solvency.

Byrd said applications to pharmacy schools are declining nationwide, and an increase in the number of graduates over the past decade has helped reduce pharmacist shortages. Fewer applicants hasn’t reduced the quality of students, she said: average GPAs and scores on admission tests of incoming students are holding steady.

Should the new UT proposal affect enrollment, however, something Noland said hasn’t happened this year, a drop could send funding ripples through the Gatton school, leading to budget cuts, and could cause the school to reduce academic requirements to make enrollment goals.

Byrd said the scholarship fund proposal is for the benefit of Tennessee’s students.

“We want to give them the opportunity to make a choice about where they attend a college of pharmacy based on more than just cost alone,” she said. “We want them to have an accessible quality opportunity.

“We have state institutions bookending the state of Tennessee, and we want folks no matter what their zip code to have the opportunity to make the choice that’s accessible and affordable for them.”

To equalize the cost for in-state students, Byrd said the scholarship fund will need $2.25 million annually.

Aside from a short discussion in an ETSU Board of Trustees Finance Committee meeting in May, Noland said no official action has been taken on the plan. Next month, on Sept. 8, he said a proposal will be presented to the ETSU board.

Should the local board approve, the university will submit a proposal to THEC along with its budget for the next fiscal year. If THEC agrees with it, the commission will recommend the increase to Gov. Bill Haslam’s office for inclusion in the governor’s state budget proposal. The final step would be approval from the state General Assembly.