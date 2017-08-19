Carter School Board approves fee for after school program

The Carter County Cares program provides structured activities and snacks for children during the afternoons after school. It has proven helpful to families in which parents cannot leave work in the early afternoon to pick up their children when schools dismiss.

Carter Cares Program Director Sonya Miller told the board that Carter Cares received the funds it needed to operate this year, but there is a concern that funds will no longer be available in the future. She said funds come from federal and state sources. The state funds come from lottery money. Those funds have been declining.

Instead of making cuts to the program, Miller recommended charging a fee for participating in the program. The board voted to set a fee of $1.50 per child per day. That works out to $7.50 per week, or $30 per month per child.

Director of Schools Kevin Ward said that was still a bargain for parents compared to the costs of using a day care facility.

Miller said she received six phone calls on Friday about the change. She said all were from parents who were pleased the program will continue without cuts, even with the user fees.

In other matters, school system supervisors briefed the board on academic initiatives that will take place in the schools this year.

A reading initiative began last year, focused on grades K-2. Elementary Supervisor Mike Miller said that initiative proved successful and will be expanded to higher grades this year.

Secondary Supervisor Danny McClain said a new initiative this year will center on math.