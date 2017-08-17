Washington County parent complains Confederate flags on student vehicles teaches wrong lessons

The man, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution to himself and his child for raising the complaint, said the flags, first carried into battle by Confederate soldiers during the Civil War and later adopted by white supremacist groups, routinely adorn pickup trucks in student parking spaces.

“The Confederate flag is a symbol of slavery,” he said. “The states who fought for the South during the Civil War fought to keep people as a cheap source of labor, and the flag they fought under represents the subjugation of humans.

“I don’t know if most people think about it in the same complexities as I do, but I want to teach my (child) the truth about that symbol.”

Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said she doesn’t want any students to feel unsafe or uncomfortable, but said the district also has to protect students’ rights to freedom of speech.

“Do I agree with students doing that? No, but we have to respect their First Amendment rights,” she said. “It’s something I’ll probably talk to legal counsel about.”

After speaking with Crockett Principal Peggy Wright, Halliburton said neither the school nor the district had received complaints about Confederate flags. Since the issue has not yet caused any disruptions to the regular order of the school, there are no plans at this time to address it, she said.

The “disruption” threshold was set in legal precedence in 1969 in the Supreme Court case, Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District. In the case, public school students were guaranteed rights to freedom of speech after a group of students wore black armbands to school to protest the war in Vietnam.

One exception allowed schools to ban activity that “materially disrupts classwork or involves substantial disorder or invasion of the rights of others.”

Halliburton said Crockett’s principal told her she hadn’t noticed any Confederate flags in the parking lot recently.

On Thursday morning, two vehicles in the parking lot in front of the school had Confederate flags attached to them. One of them was faded and tattered, as if it had been trailing behind the truck for some time.

The concerned parent said he’s seen as many as five flags in the parking lot when he brings his child to school. He also said other parents have complained about flags on students’ vehicles in the past. The last time was a few months ago, shortly before the end of the last school year, he said.

“By allowing them to be here under the auspices of the freedom of speech, they’re potentially condoning the meaning of it,” he said. “That argument, in my opinion, is dangerous in terms of creating a moral equivalency.

“You can’t have other hate symbols. You can’t bring Nazi flags on campus. I would equate those symbols.”

Halliburton said any parents or students with concerns should contact their schools’ principals or her office.