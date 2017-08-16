South Side Elementary prepares to view the eclipse

They’re learning what will happen. They’re also learning what happened in the past.

And now?

Bring on the eclipse!

Students and faculty at South Side Elementary School are eagerly waiting to witness the upcoming solar eclipse.

Though some students will be staying to view the eclipse with teachers and classmates on Monday, others will be going elsewhere with their families. Principal Anne Littleford said students are learning a lot about what they are about to witness in the week leading up to the eclipse.

Littleford said they began their “eclipse unit” this week, teaching students more about the science and history of eclipses. The students are also working on projects to display at the school on the day of the eclipse. Some students will even get a chance to have a video chat with astrophysicists from NASA, who will teach the students more about this historic astronomical event.

“They began their lessons with a discussion on the moon and planets leading up to the eclipse so they’d have a little bit of background information,” Littleford said.

Richard Ignace, an astrophysicist from East Tennessee State University, will visit the school to teach students more about eclipses and show video footage of what the students can expect when they witness the event hours later on Monday.

When students view the eclipse, Littleford said South Side will take extra precautions to make sure the students are safe and properly supervised — paying special attention to the possibility of students accidentally knocking their glasses off or taking them off to view the eclipse.

“We brought the safety glasses, but we’re going to take it a step further and put elastic bands on those,” Littleford said.

Littleford said they are still working on figuring out where the best place near the school will be to view the eclipse. She is hoping to get students out by around 2 p.m. so they can see everything leading up to the moment when the eclipse reaches 97 percent totality at 2:37 p.m.

“I want them to see every bit of it,” she said.

Since Littleford has not seen an eclipse since she was in middle school, she said she looks forward to sharing this experience with the students. She is optimistic that the forecast for Monday — which predicts a sunny day on Aug. 21 — will be correct, giving students and faculty a chance to get a good view of the eclipse.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we want to be with the kids when they experience it,” Littleford said.

And students like Dewone Johnson, who is in the second grade, can hardly wait either.

“I love space — I’m just obsessed with it!” Johnson exclaimed.

“I’ve already got my glasses,” third-grader Logan Dotterweich said.

A day into their lessons on the upcoming eclipse, they’ve already learned a lot about what to expect Monday when they witness this strange astronomical event.

“I know that it is going to turn like night time,” kindergartener Suzanne Keller said.

“When the eclipse happens, all the animals are going to act really different because it’ll go dark,” fourth-grade student Penelope Strickland said.