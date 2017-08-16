ETSU Department of Engineering looks to expand

ETSU’s new general engineering program will soon receive new classroom technology and facility renovations with the help of donations provided by Eastman Credit Union, who gave $250,000 for the classrooms in Wilson-Wallis Hall. The program, which will offer a joint bachelor’s degree with Tennessee Technical University, will not only bolster the engineering department at ETSU, it will also have economic benefits, according to Keith Johnson, chair of the ETSU Department of Engineering.

“A lot of the industries and enterprises around here are very small. They are looking to hire individuals who can come in and do a lot of different things, and that’s why general engineering is a very attractive program for this area,” Johnson said. “In addition, many of the students from this region have a tendency to want to stay in this region — they want to be educated in this region, and they want to work in this region.”

Coordinator Paul Sims said he agrees that the new program will allow smaller enterprises the ability to hire engineering students who have more general knowledge, since many of the small businesses in the region can’t afford to hire engineers from every specialized field.

The department includes surveying and mapping, interior architecture and specialized fields in engineering technology, and Sims said the new general engineering program will help graduates find more job opportunities in the immediate region, which will help economic growth for the small enterprises Johnson mentioned.

“We’re gonna look at three areas — mechanical, electrical and civil to make sort of a ‘generalist’ who can do a lot of things,” Sims said. “We talked to a lot of manufacturers in the area, and a lot of the small and medium-sized manufacturers can’t afford to hire a civil engineer or an electrical engineer and mechanical engineer. That’s a lot of money to hire those three. But what they need is sort of a swath of experiences to be able to support their complex.”

The new program will include “synchronous classrooms,” in which professors from ETSU and TTU can provide lessons for each other via video lectures, according to Sims. This will allow for both schools to broadcast interactive classes for students at both campuses.

“We’re sharing both ways. We’re sending video to them and they’re sending video to us,” Sims said. “It’s a shared joint degree. In fact, the degree will actually have both universities on it.”

Though they have over 400 students studying engineering technology, the new general engineering program being offered in conjunction with TTU is still in its infancy. Johnson said there are about 45 students enrolled in the program at this point, including some still waiting for acceptance for the first official class in the fall. Sims said the new program shouldn’t have a problem getting accredited by the American Board of Engineering and Technology.

Once the program produces graduates, they will become accredited. Sims said this shouldn’t be a problem in a field with so much regional demand for workers.

“We’re seeing a demand for these young people to go into these areas and go into work,” Sims said.

In his years working in the department, Johnson said he has noticed more and more prospective students view ETSU as their first choice to study engineering. Though he said ETSU has often been “in the shadows” compared to larger universities with bigger engineering programs, he said that has started to change, and will only continue to change with the addition of new programs and labs.

Sims said there is another benefit to coming to study at ETSU in general, aside from the hardworking faculty in his department and throughout the campus.

“It’s a beautiful region, let’s face it,” Sims said. “If you like outdoor recreation and you like the scenery around here, it’s hard to beat.”

For more information on the program and the department, visit the ETSU website.