Elizabethton Schools have been transformed by sales tax referendum

The impact of these sales-tax funded capital projects are highly visible throughout Elizabethton. The most visible project is the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School, which dominates the western entrance to the city on West Elk Avenue.

The stadium was part of a $5 million bond issue that also funded the new music room at the high school and provides an acoustically appropriate place for the school’s state champion marching band and its highly respected chorale program to rehearse and perfect their performances.

But these extracurricular projects are just a small part of the transformation of Elizabethton’s schools. The money has financed the addition of 25 new classrooms at four of the five city schools. There have also been two new full-sized gymnasiums built at East Side and West Side Elementary schools, two roof replacements at Harold McCormick Elementary and Elizabethton High School, a renovation to the pool at the high school.

There has also been a lot of money spent on less glamorous but vital items, such as new boilers for T.A. Dugger Junior High School and Harold McCormick, new energy efficient windows and lighting.

The most expensive project was the $5 million plan that included the football stadium and music room at the high school, but others included a $2.2 million project for East Side additions and another $2.2 million project for West Side. The high school and Harold McCormick roofs came to $1.4 million.

Director of Schools Corey Gardenhour said the transformations have not only had a positive impact on the individual schools but also on the entire city. “The new football stadium has revitalized a key location in our city,” Gardenhour said.

A more humble project may also create a big transformation at Harold McCormick, Gardenhour said. The acquisition of property on the northeast side of the campus for $80,000 not only provides a new entrance, but allows for improvements to the congested Cedar Avenue side of the campus. It also provides a welcome expansion for the landlocked Harold McCormick, which could provide valuable space in the future.

Beth Wilson, the school system’s financial director, sees another advantage to the revenue stream. She said the half-cent sales tax money allows the school system to spend the rest of its money “on kids instead of buildings.”