Carter school buildings see big improvement since sales tax referendum

Most school buildings now have new roofs, energy efficient windows, well-paved parking lots, improved science labs and Central Elementary boasts a new classroom expansion.

All of these improvements have come in the past decade, after Carter County voters approved a referendum that increased the local option sales tax and restricted the new revenue source to be used exclusively for capital projects.

The county schools have not been receiving the sales tax money for as many years as the Elizabethton City School System has received sales tax money from the city and the amounts are lower because there are fewer stores and other businesses in the county to generate sales tax money. In addition to a smaller amount of money, the county schools have 14 school buildings instead of the five schools in the city and four football stadiums to one.

That means the county has less sales tax revenue to spend on each school. The county also chooses to spend its revenue as it becomes available instead of the way the city does it — taking out bonds to be paid back with future sales tax collections.

The result is the county’s capital projects funded by sales tax have not been as conspicuous as the Elizabethton City School projects. But the county’s projects have been impressive over the past several years.

Here is a summary of some of the county school system’s recent projects. The list was compiled by Christa Byrd, director of finance for Carter County. She said the list is not all inclusive, but should give a good idea of the type of work the county’s half-cent sales tax has funded.

2016-17

$948,469.72 was collected in revenue. Projects included window replacement at Happy Valley Middle School and the replacement of several portable units.

2015-16

$930,410.07 was collected in revenue. Projects included reroofing at Unaka Elementary School and a chemistry lab hood.

2014-15

$897,160.56 collected in revenue. Projects include window replacement at Hunter Elementary School and renovations to the football stadium at Cloudland High.

One of the most visible expenditures is probably the school system’s fleet of buses. In the past, the school board had to go before the Carter County Commission every year to request money to purchase new buses to replace those going out of service. The board had to appear before the commission to get the funds needed for most school reroofing projects.

Since the school system began receiving the sales tax money, it has never had to ask the County Commission for money to buy buses or put on a new roof. Byrd said this means the commission has not had to take out bonds or raise property tax rates to provide funds for these school needs.

“Any funds that are not used at the end of the year are carried forward to the next fiscal year and reserved only for capital improvement projects,” Byrd said.