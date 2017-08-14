Unicoi County school employee charged with statutory rape

Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson said Justin Curtis Grindstaff, 35, of Elizabethton, worked as a substitute teacher and drum instructor for the high school band.

“On Aug. 9, the Erwin Police Department received information that there was an inappropriate relationship between a 16-year-old female student and a 35-year-old male substitute teacher/drum instructor,” Tilson told the Record. “An investigation was initiated by the Erwin Police Department and Unicoi County Director of Schools John English and high school principal Chris Bogart were contacted for notification and assistance in the investigation. During the course of the investigation on Aug. 10 information was gathered to confirm the relationship.”

Tilson said that after Grindstaff was read his Miranda rights during an interview on Thursday, he “admitted to having a relationship with the juvenile student to include sexual contact.”

English told the Record that Grindstaff’s employment with the system was terminated after he learned the details of the investigation.

He said the school system is providing support to students.

“The school will offer counseling to any students who feel it is necessary,” English said.